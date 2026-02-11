 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result To Be Out Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.ac.in; Over 13 Lakh Candidates Await Scores
The NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result tomorrow, February 12. Over 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the January exam are awaiting their scorecards at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2026 for season 1 is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by tomorrow, February 12, 2026, according to official information. In order to estimate their scores prior to the results announcement, candidates who participated in Session 1 are anxiously awaiting the final answer key. 13,50,969 candidates registered, while 13,00,368 showed up, according to official data.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Important details

Exam Dates: January 21–29, 2026 (10 shifts)

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): January 29, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: Released February 4, 2026

Objection Window: Until February 6, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹200 per question (non-refundable)

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Steps to check the result

Applicants must take the actions listed below in order to download the results:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official JEE Main website.

Step 2: Select the JEE Main 2026 result link from the homepage.

Step 3: The outcome will then show up on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save a printout of the JEE Main 2026 result for future use.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Details mentioned in the result

Roll number and application number

Candidate’s name, along with mother’s and father’s names

Gender, category, and PwD status

Nationality and date of birth

Eligibility status

Subject-wise percentile scores (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Overall total percentile score

These details help candidates verify their identity and assess their performance.

JEE Main 2026:About the JEE Main Session 2 2026

The NTA administers the second JEE phase, JEE Main Session 2 2026, for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning programs in India. Session 2 registration will be open from February 1, 2026, to February 25, 2026.

While new applicants must finish the entire registration process, candidates who participated in Session 1 can apply using their current login. Results are anticipated by April 20, 2026, while the Session 2 tests are set to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

