Schools Evacuated In Punjab's Mohali After Bomb Threat Emails

Mohali: On Wednesday, 11 February, early in the morning, bomb threats were sent to a number of prominent private Mohali schools, as per the media reports. The school administration promptly closed the schools and notified the police after receiving the threat via email.

Top private schools that received bomb threats include the Yadvindra Public School, Manav Mangal Public School, Shemrock School, Ryan International School, Paragon School, and many other big schools. As per the News Arena India, Dr. Ginni Duggal, the district education officer, confirmed that eight to ten private schools reported receiving the threats, with some emails mentioning February 11 and others February 13. She also noted that no government institutions were specifically targeted.

Mohali police also conducted a search operation in various other schools. Although no suspicious items have been found by authorities so far, the security has been heavily tightened across the district.

The Times of India also reported that the DSP Harsimran Singh Bal acknowledged that the schools were in danger and stated that they were closing the schools in order to conduct a search.

The search operation is currently underway.