JEE Main 2026 Answer Key To Be OUT Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer 2026 Soon | jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Some reports state that the JEE Mains final answer key PDF would be accessible today, February 11, during the first half of the day. In order to estimate their scores prior to the results announcement, candidates who participated in Session 1 are anxiously awaiting the final answer key. 13,50,969 candidates registered, while 13,00,368 showed up, according to official data.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Important details

Exam Dates: January 21–29, 2026 (10 shifts)

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): January 29, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: February 4, 2026

Objection Deadline: February 6, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹200 per question (non-refundable)

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Steps to check the answer key

Once the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key is out, candidates can obtain it by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the "JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026" link in the Latest Updates area of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the captcha, password, and application number to log in.

Step 4: Candidates will see the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key PDF on the screen after logging in.

Step 5: Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: What's next?

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be released by NTA as soon as the final answer key is available. Percentile marks, subject-wise performance, and All India Rank are among the results that would be utilised for JoSAA counselling and JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility. For information on the results announcement and the link to download the final answer key, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website.