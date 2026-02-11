Dramatic Video: Students Climb From Windows Of Burning Campus Building As Protests Over Unpaid Stipends Turn Violent At Dakar University, 1 Killed |

Dakar: A student has died amid escalating protests over unpaid financial aid at Senegal’s premier Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD) in Dakar, as weeks of unrest on campus descended into violent clashes with security forces, the government confirmed late on Monday. Viral videos of the incident show terrifying scenes where students were risking their lives by climbing out of a burning campus building.

The deceased has been identified as Abdoulaye Ba, a second-year dental surgery student, as reported by Reuters. The government confirmed the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. Ba’s death marks a serious escalation in demonstrations that began in early December over delays in the payment of student stipends.

Footage shows people climbing out of windows to escape from a burning university building in Dakar as protests erupt over unpaid student aid. Authorities say one student died during the unrest. Protests reflect mounting pressure over Senegal's worsening finances. pic.twitter.com/L1sEWYM5N4 — The X Feeds (@the_X_vids) February 10, 2026

Viral Video Shows Dramatic Scenes From Burning Building

A viral video of the incident showed dramatic scenes from the campus, with flames and thick smoke billowing from the top floor of a four-storey university building. Students were seen scrambling to escape through windows, with some falling to the ground as chaos unfolded during the clashes.

According to Cheikh Atab Sagna, president of the Student Association of the Faculty of Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry, Ba suffered fatal head injuries and severe blood loss. Sagna alleged that Ba was not taking part in the protests but was assaulted after police entered student rooms during a security operation. He claimed Ba was later taken to a nearby student welfare office, where his condition worsened. Another student leader, Serigne Saliou Fall, also confirmed Ba’s fatal injuries. Dakar police did not respond to requests for comment.

Read Also Indian Students Among Six Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory In Ufa - VIDEO

Govt Orders Probe Into The Incident

In its statement, the government described Ba’s death as resulting from injuries sustained during serious events on campus but did not provide further details. A thorough inquiry would be conducted to establish the facts and determine any legal responsibility.

The protests come against the backdrop of mounting economic pressure in Senegal. The government that took office in April 2024 is grappling with a USD 13 billion budget gap, described as one of Africa’s most severe hidden debt crises. Delays in payments, including student stipends, have fuelled growing public anger and dissatisfaction.

In the aftermath of the violence, Cheikh Anta Diop University, one of the largest universities in West Africa with nearly 90,000 students enrolled as of 2024, announced it would shut down from Tuesday noon until further notice.