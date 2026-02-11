 'US Forcing India To Buy Costly LNG,' Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov accused the US of pressuring India to stop buying affordable Russian energy and instead purchase costly American LNG. In an interview, he alleged Washington is using “unfair methods” to dominate global energy markets and curb cooperation with BRICS nations, as the world shifts from a US-led unipolar order to a multipolar system led by rising powers like India and China.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov | File Pic

Mumbai: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of exerting pressure on India to block its access to affordable Russian energy.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov said Western countries are using “blatantly unfair methods” against Russia by attempting to dictate its relations with key partners, “including India as well as other BRICS states.” “They are trying to ban India and our other partners from buying cheap, affordable Russian energy resources,” Lavrov said, adding that India is being “forced to buy US LNG at exorbitant prices.”

According to Lavrov, these actions reflect Washington’s broader ambition to dominate global energy markets. He said the United States has “set themselves the task of achieving economic domination” by taking control of energy supply routes and restricting cooperation between other countries.

Placing India at the centre of emerging global power shifts, Lavrov said the world is moving away from a US-led unipolar order towards multipolarity. While the United States is “objectively, losing economic significance and influence within the global system,” he said countries such as “the People’s Republic of China, India, and Brazil are rising.”

