US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?

Russia has accused the United States of trying to stop India and other countries from buying cheap Russian oil. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US is using sanctions, tariffs and restrictions to control global energy markets. He also claimed the US is forcing countries like India to buy expensive American LNG instead.

According to reports, these comments come amid rising global tension over energy trade, where the US wants allies to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Geopolitics behind global energy trade

Lavrov said Washington wants to control major energy routes and markets. He claimed the US is creating barriers for countries trying to buy affordable Russian energy.

This comes as many Western countries have already reduced Russian energy imports after the Ukraine conflict. Countries like India are trying to balance relations while ensuring affordable energy supply for their economies.

India says national interest will decide

India has clearly said its energy policy is based on national interest. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India focuses on availability, fair pricing and reliable supply while buying energy.

He also said India imports energy from many countries and diversification is key to energy security.

India wants multiple energy sources

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said energy imports are decided by companies, not by trade deals. He added that buying energy from different countries, including the US, is part of India’s strategy to reduce risks.

India is one of the world’s largest energy importers, so stable and affordable supply is important for inflation and economic growth.

What lies ahead?

Experts say energy geopolitics will remain complex. India is likely to continue buying from multiple sources to keep costs low and ensure supply security. Global tensions between major powers could keep energy markets volatile in the coming years.