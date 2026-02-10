 US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?

US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?

Russia accused the US of pressuring India to avoid Russian oil and buy costly LNG, but India says energy decisions depend on national interest, price and supply security. New Delhi plans to diversify energy sources to ensure stability. Global energy politics may keep oil and gas markets volatile.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Russia accuses US of energy pressure. | File Image | File

Russia has accused the United States of trying to stop India and other countries from buying cheap Russian oil. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US is using sanctions, tariffs and restrictions to control global energy markets. He also claimed the US is forcing countries like India to buy expensive American LNG instead.

According to reports, these comments come amid rising global tension over energy trade, where the US wants allies to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Read Also
'America Is Trying To Control Russia’s Trade With India,' Claims Russian FM Lavrov | VIDEO
article-image

Geopolitics behind global energy trade

Lavrov said Washington wants to control major energy routes and markets. He claimed the US is creating barriers for countries trying to buy affordable Russian energy.

FPJ Shorts
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri

This comes as many Western countries have already reduced Russian energy imports after the Ukraine conflict. Countries like India are trying to balance relations while ensuring affordable energy supply for their economies.

India says national interest will decide

India has clearly said its energy policy is based on national interest. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India focuses on availability, fair pricing and reliable supply while buying energy.

He also said India imports energy from many countries and diversification is key to energy security.

Read Also
Donald Trump Says He Asked Vladimir Putin To Pause Kyiv Attacks For A Week As Brutal Cold Grips...
article-image

India wants multiple energy sources

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said energy imports are decided by companies, not by trade deals. He added that buying energy from different countries, including the US, is part of India’s strategy to reduce risks.

India is one of the world’s largest energy importers, so stable and affordable supply is important for inflation and economic growth.

What lies ahead?

Experts say energy geopolitics will remain complex. India is likely to continue buying from multiple sources to keep costs low and ensure supply security. Global tensions between major powers could keep energy markets volatile in the coming years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals...
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals...
Shanti Gold Net Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹438 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 56% YoY
Shanti Gold Net Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹438 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 56% YoY
Sariya Prices Rising Again, Is House Construction Set To Become Costlier Ahead? Details Inside
Sariya Prices Rising Again, Is House Construction Set To Become Costlier Ahead? Details Inside
Equity MF Inflows Dip 14% To ₹24,028 Crore In January Amid Caution, Gold ETFs Surge To ₹24,040...
Equity MF Inflows Dip 14% To ₹24,028 Crore In January Amid Caution, Gold ETFs Surge To ₹24,040...
Gold ETFs Surge 50% To ₹24,040 Crore Inflows In January, Outpace Entire Equity MF Segment: AMFI
Gold ETFs Surge 50% To ₹24,040 Crore Inflows In January, Outpace Entire Equity MF Segment: AMFI