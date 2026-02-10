 'America Is Trying To Control Russia’s Trade With India,' Claims Russian FM Lavrov | VIDEO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has alleged that the United States is attempting to control Russia’s trade and military ties with key partners, including India, through “unfair methods”. Speaking to TV BRICS, he accused Washington of using sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions to curb Moscow’s global engagements, even as India reiterated that its energy decisions are taken independently.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has alleged that the United States is attempting to restrict India and other key partners from purchasing Russian oil, accusing Washington of using unfair and coercive methods to curb Moscow’s global trade ties.

Speaking in an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov claimed that efforts were underway to interfere with Russia’s economic and military cooperation with friendly nations, including India, Sputnik reported on Monday.

‘Unfair Methods Being Used,’ Says Russian Foreign Minister

“America is trying to control Russia’s trade and military ties with some of our strongest partners like India. Unfair methods are being used against us,” Lavrov said, alleging that Washington was exerting pressure through indirect and direct restrictions.

He argued that such actions were part of a broader attempt by the US to influence global energy and defence markets.

Sanctions, Tariffs and Trade Curbs Flagged

During the interview, Lavrov also referred to past diplomatic engagements, including peace talks held in Alaska last year, and accused the US of pursuing economic domination through tools such as sanctions, tariffs and outright prohibitions.

According to him, these measures were aimed at disrupting Russia’s trade flows, investments and defence cooperation with strategic partners, particularly within the BRICS framework.

India’s Stand on Russian Oil Purchases

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal clarified on Sunday that India’s decisions on importing Russian oil are taken independently by domestic buyers, and are not influenced by the recently concluded India-US interim trade agreement framework.

Goyal said energy procurement decisions were guided purely by national interest and market considerations.

MEA Reiterates Energy Security Priority

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also underlined that diversifying energy sources in line with global market conditions and evolving international dynamics remains central to India’s strategy.

The ministry stressed that ensuring energy security for India’s population of 1.4 billion continues to be a top priority, irrespective of geopolitical pressures.

