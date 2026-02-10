US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Rockville: One person was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday as police said that a person was in custody and the school's campus was on lockdown.

Police have a person in custody related to the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police in a post on X. There is no further threat to the public, the Rockville City Police Department said in a social media post.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 pm because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC, the department said.

"We're just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms," said Tabitha Davis, an administrator at the school, who wasn't able to provide more information in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press.

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland's most populous.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)