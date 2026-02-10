 US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say

US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say

One person was shot inside Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, prompting a campus-wide lockdown. Police took a suspect into custody and said there was no further threat to the public. Students remained in classrooms as officers responded to reports of shots fired in the suburban DC school.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Rockville: One person was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday as police said that a person was in custody and the school's campus was on lockdown.

Police have a person in custody related to the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police in a post on X. There is no further threat to the public, the Rockville City Police Department said in a social media post.

Read Also
SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting...
article-image

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 pm because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC, the department said.

"We're just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms," said Tabitha Davis, an administrator at the school, who wasn't able to provide more information in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press.

FPJ Shorts
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes ₹26.81 Lakh Service Tax Demand Against Advocate In Big Relief To Practising Lawyers
Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes ₹26.81 Lakh Service Tax Demand Against Advocate In Big Relief To Practising Lawyers

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland's most populous.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
Air Canada Suspends Cuba Flights Amid Aviation Fuel Shortage
Air Canada Suspends Cuba Flights Amid Aviation Fuel Shortage
SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting...
SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting...
From Revolt To Return: How Tarique Rahman Became Bangladesh's Safe Bet
From Revolt To Return: How Tarique Rahman Became Bangladesh's Safe Bet
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway