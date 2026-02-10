US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School | representational pic/ Pikrepo

Rockville: An active incident was reported at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift law-enforcement response that later led to the custody of a 16-year-old student following a shooting inside the school.

In an update shared on X, the Rockville City Police Department stated, "The Rockville City Police Department is on the scene of an active incident at Thomas S. Wootton High School. Media staging will be at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Rockville, 800 Hurley Ave."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the situation unfolded, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Based on details released by the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers from the department's 1st District and the Rockville City Police Department responded to the school at approximately 2:15 pm after receiving a report of a shooting, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The first responding officers found a 16-year-old male student from Gaithersburg suffering from a single gunshot wound in a hallway inside the school. The Montgomery County Department of Police stated that the injured student was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male student and Rockville resident, was quickly identified and taken into custody a short time later near the school. Investigators have determined that there is no further threat to public safety.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, after which students were transported to a reunification site at approximately 4:30 pm.

Reunification for all students is taking place at Robert Frost Middle School, located at 9201 Scott Drive, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The suspect will be charged as an adult, with investigators consulting the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office regarding formal charges. The suspect's name will not be released at this time.

Rockville City Police Department is the lead agency for the investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)