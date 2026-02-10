 Larsen & Toubro Bags Dubai Road Project, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street Upgrade Worth ₹2,500 Crore
Larsen & Toubro has secured a major transport infrastructure contract in Dubai for Phase-1 road development, upgrading Latifa Bint Hamdan Street from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The project widens the existing two-lane dual carriageway to four lanes each way to boost capacity and traffic flow. It is set for completion in 36 months.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro on Tuesday said it has secured a "significant" transport infrastructure development project in Dubai, UAE. The order pertains to the Phase-1 of the road development initiative undertaken by the UAE authorities, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) informed the exchanges.

L&T did not provide any financial details of the order. According to company classification, a significant order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The contract has been secured by the Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of the company for the improvement of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street in Dubai.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months. The scope of the project includes upgrading the existing road corridor stretching from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The work involves widening the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in each direction to enhance network capacity and ease traffic flow. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

