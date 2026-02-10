Titan Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 61% To ₹1,684 Crore, Revenue Surges 43% On Festive Boost

Titan Company reported a strong Q3 FY26 performance, with consolidated profit rising 61 percent year-on-year. |

Mumbai: Titan Company Ltd reported a strong festive-led performance in the third quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 61 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,684 crore in Q3 FY26. Consolidated total income climbed 43 percent to Rs 25,567 crore compared with Rs 17,868 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, profit after tax rose 50 percent from Rs 1,120 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting sustained momentum across jewellery, watches and eyewear segments.

Festive demand powers sharp quarterly expansion

Mumbai-based Titan Company recorded robust growth in the December quarter, driven by strong consumer demand during the festive season. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 25,416 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 18,725 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 17,740 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax, before exceptional items, rose sharply to Rs 2,375 crore compared with Rs 1,522 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 1,396 crore a year earlier, indicating operating leverage and improved scale benefits.

Sequential growth strengthens across core businesses

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Titan’s total income expanded nearly 36 percent, supported by broad-based growth across key verticals. Jewellery remained the dominant contributor, with segment revenues rising sharply during the quarter, while watches and eyewear businesses also posted double-digit growth. Consolidated expenses increased in line with scale, but operating efficiency improved, lifting EBIT margins to 10.8 percent in Q3 FY26 from 9.3 percent in Q3 FY25. An exceptional charge of Rs 152 crore related to wage code provisioning impacted reported profit before tax.

Earnings and margins show consistent improvement

Profit after tax for the quarter rose to Rs 1,684 crore from Rs 1,047 crore in Q3 FY25, while earnings per share increased to Rs 18.98 from Rs 11.80. Sequentially, EPS improved from Rs 12.63 in Q2 FY26, reflecting both revenue growth and margin expansion. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners stood at Rs 1,702 crore during the quarter.

Nine-month performance underlines sustained momentum

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Titan posted consolidated total income of Rs 61,032 crore, up 33 percent from Rs 45,910 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine-month period rose 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,895 crore, compared with Rs 2,466 crore in 9M FY25, underscoring strong execution and resilient consumer demand across categories.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on unaudited consolidated financial results released by the company. Figures are subject to audit and review, and should not be construed as investment advice.