Shanti Gold Net Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹438 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 56% YoY

Mumbai: In the December quarter, the company’s net profit surged 93.5 percent YoY to Rupees 438.2 crore, up from Rupees 226.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations expanded to Rupees 6,016.9 crore, a 56.3 percent growth over the previous year’s Rupees 3,848.9 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue climbed from Rupees 4,206.7 crore in Q2 and Rupees 3,438.1 crore in Q1, highlighting consistent acceleration across quarters. Higher festive demand and broader distribution led to improved topline and bottom-line outcomes.

Shanti Gold Expands with New Jaipur Facility 🏭, Adds 1,200 kg Capacity | MCap 1,474.0 Cr



- New Jaipur facility adds 1,200 kg capacity for machine-made plain gold jewelry.

- Current Mumbai manufacturing capacity is 2,700 kg per annum.

- Q3 FY26 revenue from operations: ₹60.60

Sequential growth builds pace

Quarter-on-quarter, the company posted a 49.5 percent rise in profit, up from Rupees 293.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue rose 43.0 percent, while total expenses grew at a slightly lower pace of 47.0 percent, reaching Rupees 5,784.3 crore. Employee benefits expense and depreciation remained stable, while other expenses marginally increased. EBITDA margins improved due to operating leverage benefits. EPS also strengthened from Rupees 2.54 in Q2 to Rupees 3.80 in Q3, reflecting the earnings momentum.

Drivers and operational update

The financial performance was primarily driven by robust festive season sales, improved supply chain efficiencies, and higher volumes in the gold ornament wholesale and manufacturing segment. The company’s post-IPO phase has seen expanded operations and market penetration. Diluted EPS rose from Rupees 1.98 in Q3 FY25 to Rupees 3.80 in Q3 FY26, indicating a consistent improvement in shareholder returns over the year.

Nine-month performance shows sustained momentum

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, Shanti Gold posted Rupees 1,035 crore in net profit, more than doubling from Rupees 474 crore in 9M FY25—a growth of 118.5 percent. Revenue from operations grew 67.8 percent YoY to Rupees 13,661.8 crore. The company’s strong festive quarter performance positions it well as it closes in on the final quarter of FY26.

