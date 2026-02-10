Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum

File Image |

Mumbai: Edelweiss posted a net profit of Rupees 270.36 crore in the third quarter of FY26, marking a 74 percent rise over Rupees 155.18 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 54 percent from Rupees 175.45 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, slipped 1.9 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,860.87 crore and was sharply down 57.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to a high base in Q2 that included a significant Rupees 2,726 crore gain on fair value changes.

Edelweiss Financial Q3 Results: 74% PAT Growth & Strong AUM Expansion 📈 | MCap 9,985.35 Cr



• Consolidated nine-month revenue: ₹8,896 crore

• Q3 revenue: ₹4,715 crore

• Nine-month PAT grew 45% YoY to ₹549 crore

• Q3 PAT rose 74% YoY to ₹270 crore

— Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 10, 2026

The company attributed its profit growth to improved asset quality and operating efficiencies across key business lines. Insurance, asset management, and housing finance segments showed robust YoY growth.

Sequential growth builds on prior momentum:

Despite a lower top-line, Q3 saw stronger operating profit due to lower impairment costs and efficient cost management. Total expenses declined to Rupees 1,946 crore in Q3 from Rupees 3,829 crore in Q2. EPS rose to Rupees 2.86 in Q3 from Rupees 1.86 in Q2. Exceptional income of Rupees 98.68 crore in Q2 was absent this quarter, highlighting the strength of core operations. Finance costs rose marginally QoQ, but impairment and employee costs normalized, aiding profitability.

Performance drivers across verticals:

Mutual fund equity AUM grew 33 percent YoY to Rupees 83,000 crore, while SIPs crossed Rupees 500 crore Gross written premium in general insurance surged 47 percent YoY to Rupees 404 crore. MSME loans disbursed during the quarter grew 5.7x YoY to Rupees 298 crore, while housing finance disbursements rose 36 percent YoY. Asset reconstruction business recovered Rupees 842 crore, with retail capital employed rising to 25 percent, up from 15 percent last year. EPS also advanced YoY from Rupees 1.69 to Rupees 2.86.

9M FY26 performance and outlook:

For the nine months ended December 2025, Edelweiss reported net profit of Rupees 548.50 crore, a 45 percent jump from Rupees 377.50 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue stood at Rupees8,896 crore, up 24 percent YoY. Basic EPS for the 9M period increased to Rupees 5.84 from Rupees 4.16. The company continues to scale its retail and insurance platforms while maintaining strong liquidity and a capital adequacy of nearly 30 percent across credit entities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Edelweiss Financial Services. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.