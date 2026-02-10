 KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside

KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside

RBI is planning major changes in the Kisan Credit Card scheme to improve farmer credit access. Proposed changes include longer loan tenure, standard crop season rules, linking loans to cultivation costs and including agri-tech expenses. The move aims to modernise farm credit and support changing agriculture needs across India.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
RBI plans major changes in Kisan Credit Card scheme. | Symbolic Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to make big changes to the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. The aim is to increase farmer coverage, make the system easier to use and match farm loans with rising farming costs and new farming methods.

The KCC scheme is almost 30 years old. RBI reviewed the scheme and decided that updates are needed to suit current agriculture needs. The central bank is expected to release draft guidelines soon for banks.

Read Also
RBI Supercharges MSME Credit: Collateral-Free Loans Doubled To ₹20 Lakh, Up To ₹25 Lakh For Top...
article-image

The new rules will combine all old KCC instructions into one updated framework.

Key changes likely under new KCC rules

FPJ Shorts
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent

Standard crop season rules: RBI may create one uniform definition of crop seasons across India. This will help banks decide loan limits and repayment schedules more clearly.

Loan tenure may increase to six years: KCC validity may increase, giving farmers longer and more stable credit access. This will reduce the need for frequent renewals.

Loan limits linked to farming costs: Credit limits may be linked to Scale of Finance (SoF), which means loan amounts will match actual crop cultivation costs.

Read Also
RBI Keeps Gold, Silver On Inflation Radar With Onion & Tomato Prices
article-image

Agri-tech spending may be included: Expenses on modern farming tools, precision farming equipment and technology may become eligible under KCC loans.

Banking sector sees positive impact: Banking experts say RBI’s focus on rural credit and data-based lending will help banks expand lending while maintaining loan quality. Banks with strong rural presence may benefit from higher farm credit demand.

What is Kisan Credit Card scheme?

The KCC scheme started in 1998 based on a NABARD model. It gives farmers easy and flexible loans through one system.

It covers crop loans, post-harvest costs, marketing loans, household needs, working capital and agriculture investments.

Read Also
RBI Proposes Allowing Banks To Lend To REITs With Prudential Safeguards To Boost Real Estate...
article-image

The scheme is available for individual farmers, tenant farmers, sharecroppers, Self Help Groups and Joint Liability Groups.

What it means for farmers?

If approved, the new rules may make farm loans easier, more flexible and better matched to real farming costs. It may also support use of modern farming technology.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon?...
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon?...
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals...
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals...
Shanti Gold Net Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹438 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 56% YoY
Shanti Gold Net Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹438 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 56% YoY