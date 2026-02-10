 Finolex Cables Q3 Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Jumps 35% Despite Margin Fall To 9.8%
Finolex Cables reported strong Q3 results with profit rising 11 percent and revenue jumping 35 percent. EBITDA grew but margins declined due to higher metal costs. Electrical wires demand remained strong, while communication cable volumes fell. The company also saw strong nine-month performance supported by price hikes and steady demand across segments.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Finolex Cables reported strong Q3 results with profit rising 11 percent.

Mumbai: Finolex Cables reported good financial performance in the third quarter, with profit and revenue both rising strongly. The company said net profit increased 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 164 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported profit of Rs 147.2 crore.

The strong performance shows steady demand for cables and wires despite cost pressures.

Revenue sees sharp growth

The company’s revenue increased 35.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,598.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,182 crore last year. This sharp jump was supported by higher product prices and steady demand in key segments.

For the nine months ending December 2025, total revenue stood at Rs 4,369.9 crore, showing 17 percent growth compared to the previous year period.

EBITDA rises but margins decline

EBITDA increased 14.3 percent to Rs 157.5 crore, compared to Rs 138 crore last year. However, EBITDA margin declined to 9.8 percent from 11.6 percent last year.

The margin decline mainly happened due to rising raw material costs, especially metal prices.

Metal price rise impacted costs

The company said rising metal prices forced it to increase product selling prices five times during the quarter. Overall, product prices increased about 12 percent compared to the previous quarter.

These cost increases helped revenue but also put pressure on margins.

Segment performance

Electrical Wires segment volumes increased 15 percent, showing strong demand. However, Communication Cables segment volumes were lower compared to last year.

Nine-month profit performance

Profit after tax for the nine-month period stood at Rs 461.7 crore, compared to Rs 392.5 crore last year, showing 18 percent growth.

The company also made a Rs 6.01 crore provision for employee benefits after new labour codes were implemented in November 2025.

The company may continue to see demand growth. However, metal price trends and input costs will remain key factors for margins in coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Financial performance may change. Investors should conduct independent research or consult financial advisors before making investment decisions in markets.

