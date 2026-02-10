 Bata India Net Profit Rises 13% YoY To ₹661 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Edges Up To ₹9,447 Crore
Bata India reported a 12.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 661 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as revenue from operations grew marginally to Rupees 9,447 crore. The company saw a sharp sequential rebound, with profit jumping from Rupees 139 crore in Q2 and Rupees 587 crore in Q3 FY25, signaling a significant turnaround in operational momentum.

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Bata India's consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.8 percent YoY to Rupees 9,446.81 crore from Rupees 9,187.94 crore a year ago. Total income, including other income of Rupees 210 crore, stood at Rupees 9,657.23 crore, compared to Rupees 9,291.90 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit climbed 13 percent YoY to Rupees 661.02 crore, up from Rupees 586.99 crore. The quarter's performance marks a solid rebound from Q2 FY26, when the company posted just Rupees 138.95 crore in net profit.

Sequential growth builds on recovery

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Bata India's net profit surged over 376 percent, from Rupees 138.95 crore in Q2 to Rupees 661.02 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue also increased by 17.9 percent sequentially. Total expenses rose moderately by 9.3 percent QoQ to Rupees 8,689.26 crore, largely driven by higher stock-in-trade purchases and inventory changes. The company also incurred Rupees 12.59 crore in VRS-related expenses and Rupees 66.66 crore due to labour code adjustments as exceptional items during the quarter.

Key operational factors and EPS trend

Bata’s consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rupees 5.14 in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 4.57 in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 1.08 in Q2 FY26. The company maintained stable employee costs and benefited from efficient inventory management. Depreciation and finance costs remained steady at Rupees 1,040 crore and Rupees 323 crore, respectively. The performance reflects operational resilience and strong festive demand recovery.

Nine-month performance reflects transition phase

For the nine months ended December 2025, Bata reported a net profit of Rupees 1,319.96 crore, down from Rupees 2,847.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 26,878.69 crore, largely flat compared to Rupees 27,005.72 crore in 9M FY25. The decline in cumulative profit is primarily due to the absence of last year’s exceptional land sale gain of Rupees 1,339 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Bata India. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.  

