 US-Bangladesh Partner Up To Push Reciprocal Tariff Agreement, Boosting Trade Ties
The US and Bangladesh have signed a reciprocal tariff agreement to boost trade ties. From 37 percent, the US cut the tariff on Bangladeshi exports to 19 percent.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
File Image

The US and Bangladesh have signed a reciprocal tariff agreement to boost trade ties. From 37 percent, the US cut the tariff on Bangladeshi exports to 19 percent. For select Bangladeshi garments using US cotton, zero-tariff access was granted. The Council of Advisors cleared the nine-month negotiated trade deal. It awaits notification.

