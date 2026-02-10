 Air India Group Loses ₹9,808 Crore, IndiGo Nets ₹7,253 Crore Profit
Indian airlines posted a cumulative loss of Rs 5,289.73 crore in FY 2024-25, with Air India Group alone accounting for Rs 9,808.12 crore (Air India: Rs 3,975.75 crore, Air India Express: Rs 5,832.37 crore). Other losers included Akasa Air (Rs 1,986.25 crore), Alliance Air (Rs 691.12 crore), and SpiceJet (Rs 55.67 crore). Only four operators profited.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The cumulative loss of Indian airlines stood at Rs 5,289.73 crore in the last financial year, with Air India Group alone accounting for Rs 9,808.12 crore of the total loss, according to official data. Out of the 11 operators, 4 had reported profit -- IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air and IndiaOne Air. The data was provided as part of a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

In 2024-25, Air India and Air India Express recorded a loss of Rs 3,975.75 crore and Rs 5,832.37 crore, respectively while Akasa Air reported a loss of Rs 1,986.25 crore. State-owned Alliance Air's loss was at Rs 691.12 crore and that of SpiceJet stood at Rs 55.67 crore in the last fiscal. Other loss-making operators were Fly91 (Rs 67.65 crore) and Quikjet Cargo (Rs 1.34 crore).

IndiGo raked in a profit of Rs 7,253.30 crore and other profitable entities were Star Air (Rs 68.75 crore), Blue Dart (Rs 0.71 crore) and IndiaOne Air (Rs 0.33 crore). All these figures are after considering extraordinary items. In the reply to CPI-M member John Brittas, the Union minister also said that in a deregulated aviation market, airfares are neither fixed nor regulated by the government and are determined by airlines based on demand-supply dynamics and other commercial considerations. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

