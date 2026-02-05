UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a formal notice to Air India, demanding an urgent explanation as to why the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was permitted to depart London Heathrow for Bengaluru despite a documented technical anomaly during engine start. While India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has largely accepted Air India’s internal findings that the issue was "procedural," the UK regulator has signaled a far more skeptical stance, warning of potential regulatory action against the airline’s entire Dreamliner fleet.



On February 1, during pre-departure procedures at London Heathrow, the flight crew of AI-132 observed that the left engine’s Fuel Control Switch (FCS) failed to lock in the “RUN” position. On two separate attempts, the switch reverted to the CUTOFF position when light pressure was applied. After the switch appeared to latch on the third attempt, the crew proceeded with the long haul flight on the aircraft, registered as VT-ANX.

India’s DGCA conducted an investigation alongside Air India engineering following the aircraft's grounding in Bengaluru. Their conclusion attributed the incident to human error rather than mechanical failure. The regulator argued that applying force in an "incorrect direction" due to the "angular base plate" of the switch caused the slip. Essentially, the DGCA satiated its safety concerns by directing Air India to retrain its crew on the "correct procedure" for flicking a switch.



The UK CAA was not satisfied with the clean chit and has taken a significantly harder line. In a letter dated February 3, the British regulator demanded a detailed account of maintenance actions and a root-cause analysis of why the aircraft was deemed airworthy for a cross-continental flight after the switch failed to latch twice on the tarmac. The UK regulator has given Air India seven days to respond or face enforcement measures.



When The Free Press Journal contacted Air India, the airline said that it will respond to the UK regulator accordingly. The airline added that it completed precautionary re-inspection of the FCS across all operational Boeing 787 aircraft and found no issues.

"We acknowledge the regulator’s proactive oversight in conducting independent inspections and subsequently clearing the FCS. The FCS has also been cleared by Boeing. Air India will fully adhere to the regulator’s guidance to circulate OEM-recommended operating procedures for the operation of the FCS to all crew members,” said the airline spokesperson.



The international friction comes at a sensitive time. The safety of the Boeing 787’s fuel system has been under intense scrutiny following the tragic AI171 crash in June 2025, which claimed 260 lives. Preliminary findings in that investigation suggested fuel supply was cut off shortly after takeoff.