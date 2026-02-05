Wingtip Scrape At Mumbai Airport: Did IndiGo Aircraft Veer-Off Taxiway Centre Line Or Was Air India Out Of Position?

IndiGo Aircraft's Wingtip Collides With Air India Aircraft At Mumbai CSMIA Airport, Passengers Safe Although Aircraft Suffer Damages |

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into a ground collision between an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday evening.

Sources suggested that mispositioning by the IndiGo aircraft from the taxiway centre line may have caused the wingtips of the two Airbus A320 aircraft to scrape.

Wingtip contact on taxiway

At around 7.30 pm, the right wingtips of Air India’s Mumbai–Coimbatore flight AI-2732 and IndiGo’s Hyderabad–Mumbai flight 6E-791 made contact, causing minor damage to both aircraft. Air India stated that its aircraft, registered as VT-TYV, was stationary on taxiway C1 awaiting its turn for departure, while the IndiGo aircraft, registered as VT-IFV, was taxiing towards its arrival gate after landing when the incident occurred.

“Flight AI-2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3 was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off,” Air India said in a statement.

Aircraft grounded, probe initiated

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew. Both aircraft were grounded for maintenance inspections after the incident was reported to the DGCA, in line with standard protocols. DGCA officials from the Mumbai office initiated an investigation, while operational staff at the airport shared details with The Free Press Journal.

Conflicting accounts on cause

Sources indicated that the accident may have occurred because the IndiGo pilot veered away from the designated taxiway centre line. Insiders pointed out that another Air India aircraft had successfully taxied past the same stationary aircraft moments earlier without incident, suggesting sufficient clearance if the moving aircraft remained on its marked path.

However, a source within IndiGo suggested that the Air India aircraft may not have been completely stationary. According to this version, the Air India plane may have nudged forward or shifted slightly after the first aircraft passed, reducing the safety margin and resulting in wingtip contact.

The Free Press Journal contacted IndiGo for an official response but did not receive one. Air India was also contacted, but no response was received till the time of publication. However, sources indicated that Air India insiders believe the IndiGo crew was at fault.

DGCA examining data and CCTV footage

“The investigation will focus on digital ground movement logs and cockpit voice recorders to determine whether the IndiGo aircraft deviated from the yellow line or if the Air India aircraft moved into the taxi path,” a senior aviation official said.

The DGCA’s Mumbai division is currently reviewing taxiway CCTV footage and flight data. Both airlines have stated that passenger safety remains their highest priority and that they are cooperating fully with the regulator.

