 RBI Supercharges MSME Credit: Collateral-Free Loans Doubled To ₹20 Lakh, Up To ₹25 Lakh For Top Performers
The RBI has amended MSME lending norms, mandating collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh for Micro and Small Enterprises to boost last-mile credit access for asset-light businesses. Banks can extend this to Rs 25 lakh based on a strong track record and financial health per internal policy, with Credit Guarantee Scheme benefits available. Voluntary gold/silver pledges allowed without violation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Mumbai: The RBI on Monday said banks can extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) units on the basis of their good track record and financial position. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the directions related to 'Lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector'.

The amendments have been carried out to enhance the extant Collateral-Free Loan Limit for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to Rs 20 lakh, it said. "Banks may, on the basis of good track record and financial position of the MSE units, increase the limit to dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to Rs 25 lakh as per their internal policy," the RBI said. Also, banks may avail the benefit of Credit Guarantee Scheme cover, where applicable, it added.

"However, accepting gold and silver as collateral pledged voluntarily by borrowers for loans sanctioned by the banks upto the collateral-free limit, will not be construed as a violation of the above mandate," said the amended directions. On the need for the amendments, the RBI further said the objective is to strengthen last-mile credit delivery for Micro and Small Enterprises with limited assets to provide as collateral. The amended Directions shall come into effect from April 01, 2026. 

