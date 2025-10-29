 SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
The online application process for several Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions will start tomorrow, October 30, 2025 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will start the online application process for several Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions in 2025 tomorrow, October 30, 2025. Aspirants can submit applications for open positions on the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies. The post-wise break-up is:

1. General stream: 56

2. Legal stream: 20

3. Information Technology stream: 22

4. Research stream: 4

5. Official Language stream: 3

6. Engineering (Electrical) stream: 2

7. Engineering (Civil) stream: 3

Note: Selected candidates will be appointed as Officers Grade ‘A’ and will serve a probation period of two years. The pay scale for Grade A officers is structured as ₹62,500 - 3,600 (4) - 76,900 - 4,050 (7) - 1,05,250 - EB - 4,050 (4) - 1,21,450 - 4,650 (1) - 1,26,100, spanning 17 years of service.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Age limit

An applicant's age must not have exceeded 30 years as of September 30, 2025.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected in three phases: Phase I will be an online examination with two papers; Phase II will also be an online examination with two papers; and Phase III will be an interview round.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Grade A posts’ registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, proceed with the application process with accurate details.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates pay Rs 100.

