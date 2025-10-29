 RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 Out; Here's How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 Out; Here's How To Check

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 Out; Here's How To Check

The half-year test schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The Rajasthan Board will conduct examinations in two shifts: morning and afternoon.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 |

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the half-year test schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. Students registered in state-board-affiliated institutions can now view the whole timetable on the Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan's official website.

As per the statement, the RBSE half-yearly exams will be held offline in all Rajasthan districts from November 20, 2025, to December 1, 2025. The board has prepared a shift plan for each class to guarantee that exams for all grades go well.

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026

The Rajasthan Board will conduct examinations in two shifts: morning and afternoon, for various classes. The details are:

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO
Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat
Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat
Navi Mumbai News: Power Outage Forces Family To Perform Last Rites Under Car Headlights At Ghansoli Crematorium; MNS Demands Generators At All NMMC Facilities
Navi Mumbai News: Power Outage Forces Family To Perform Last Rites Under Car Headlights At Ghansoli Crematorium; MNS Demands Generators At All NMMC Facilities
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Read Also
'Girls Get Advantages, And They Should': Kota MBBS Doctor’s Viral Video Explains Why Equality...
article-image

The examination schedule is divided into two shifts. For Class 9, the exam will be held in the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while Class 10 exams will take place in the second shift from 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM. Students of Classes 11 and 12 will have exams in both shifts, with timings from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM.

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026: How to download the timetable?

Students should use the procedures below to download the RBSE half-yearly test schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE Half-Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025’ related title link.

Step 3: After this, the class 9-12 timetable PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the file and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the timetable

What is RBSE?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is a state education board responsible for managing and conducting school-level exams in Rajasthan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat

Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI...

NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI...

Assam: TUTA Accuses Tezpur University Of Neglecting Assamese Language, Seeks Probe

Assam: TUTA Accuses Tezpur University Of Neglecting Assamese Language, Seeks Probe

Govt Plans To Add 75,000 More UG, PG Medical Seats In Next 5 Years To Boost Healthcare Workforce

Govt Plans To Add 75,000 More UG, PG Medical Seats In Next 5 Years To Boost Healthcare Workforce