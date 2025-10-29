RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 Out; Here's How To Check

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026 |

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the half-year test schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. Students registered in state-board-affiliated institutions can now view the whole timetable on the Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan's official website.

As per the statement, the RBSE half-yearly exams will be held offline in all Rajasthan districts from November 20, 2025, to December 1, 2025. The board has prepared a shift plan for each class to guarantee that exams for all grades go well.

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026

The Rajasthan Board will conduct examinations in two shifts: morning and afternoon, for various classes. The details are:

The examination schedule is divided into two shifts. For Class 9, the exam will be held in the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while Class 10 exams will take place in the second shift from 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM. Students of Classes 11 and 12 will have exams in both shifts, with timings from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM.

RBSE Classes 9-12 Half-Yearly DateSheet 2026: How to download the timetable?

Students should use the procedures below to download the RBSE half-yearly test schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE Half-Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025’ related title link.

Step 3: After this, the class 9-12 timetable PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the file and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the timetable

What is RBSE?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is a state education board responsible for managing and conducting school-level exams in Rajasthan.