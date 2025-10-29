'Girls Get Advantages, And They Should': Kota MBBS Doctor’s Viral Video Explains Why Equality Shouldn’t Exist

Kota MBBS Doctor’s Viral Video | Instagram (tobedoc25.02)

Viral Video: A young MBBS doctor from a government hospital in Kota recently posted an insightful and poignant commentary on women's challenges, prompted by his experience of observing childbirth during his internship in the obstetrics and gynaecology ward. He said that "girls get advantages, and they should," contending that "equality shouldn't even exist in society."

In an Instagram video that has gone viral with over 9.4 million views, Ritik Maheshwari expressed that his internship made him realise how much more women endure. “After doing my internship in OBGYN, I’ve realised that females deserve more,” he said. Calling being male “an absolute privilege,” his message has struck a chord online, drawing over 5,223 comments in agreement and discussion.

The doctor went on to explain that women always have to endure physical and emotional hardships that men never know — from monthly periods to the horrific agony of childbirth. He explained observing a birth as an experience that shook his soul and made him understand the magnitude of women's perseverance. "Girls can never really be fully healthy," he said, with the explanation that men are lucky to live without such worries or bodily anguish.

He went on to mention that women have their own specific weights even beyond biological pain. "If you get into a relationship, the fear of becoming pregnant is something only girls think about," he said. "Guys are just having fun. Bro, if you're a guy, you should consider yourself lucky."

Netizens reactions

One user commented, "I feel so proud of the way you stand up for women’s rights and equality. It takes courage, empathy, and real strength to be a man who openly supports feminism. Voices like yours make a difference and inspire others to think, reflect, and act. Keep shining that light—it truly matters." Another said, "No period no pregnancy no menopause no hormonal changes that cause struggle.....being born as a MAN is a true privilege."

"Still, if a woman asks her husband to hold the baby so she can take a bath, suddenly she is bounding him with unnecessary responsibilities," a third user said.