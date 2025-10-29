UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | ucobank.com

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The UCO Bank will end the online application process for Apprenticeship positions soon. Eligible aspirants may apply for the positions on the official website of UCO at ucobank.com until October 30, 2025. The recruitment drive intends to fill 532 apprentice positions.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute approved by the Government of India or its regulatory agencies. Aspirants should be between the ages of 20 and 28 years old on October 1, 2025.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for candidates varies based on their category. Applicants belonging to the SC or ST category are exempted from paying any fee. Candidates under the PwBD category are required to pay ₹400, while those from the General, OBC, or EWS categories must pay ₹800 as application, examination, or intimation charges.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates applying for apprenticeship positions in a specific state must be proficient in at least one local language of that state, including reading, writing, speaking, and understanding. A test to assess knowledge of the chosen local language will be conducted during the document verification stage as part of the selection process.

Read the official notification here

Those who do not qualify for this test will not be considered for apprenticeship. However, candidates who can provide a Class 10 or 12 mark sheet or certificate showing that they have studied the local language will be exempted from taking the language test.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Stipend details

During the apprenticeship period, each apprentice will receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000, which includes any subsidy provided by the Government of India. No additional allowances or benefits will be granted.

UCO Bank will deposit ₹10,500 into the apprentice’s account every month, while the government’s contribution of ₹4,500 will be directly credited to the apprentice’s bank account through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) system as per existing guidelines.