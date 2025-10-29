TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Released For Assistant And Associate Professor Posts At trb.tn.gov.in; Exams Begin November 19

TN TRB Recruitment 2025 | trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has formally issued the TN TRB hall pass 2025 to applicants for the positions of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor (Pre-Law), and Assistant Professor under Advertisement Number 01/2025. Candidates can now download their admission cards from trb.tn.gov.in, the board's official website.

Through this recruitment effort, the TN TRB hopes to fill 132 positions.

The published timetable states that the recruitment exam would take place at several Chennai exam locations from November 19 to November 24, 2025.

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their admit card by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.gov.in, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board's official website.

Step 2: Select "Announcement/Press Release" under "WHAT'S NEW."

Step 3: To release the hall pass, select Direct Recruitment for Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor (Pre-Law).

Step 4: The screen will display a login page.

Step 5: Type in your password and login ID.

Step 6: To view and download the hall pass, click "Sign In."

Step 7: Print the hall pass so you have it for the test day.

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

The admit card includes the following key details:

Examination date

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Roll number

Note: Candidates must carefully read all instructions printed on the hall ticket before appearing for the exam.

It is recommended that candidates get their hall pass well in advance of the exam day and thoroughly review all the information on it. If there are any differences, they should get in touch with the TN TRB authorities right once so that they can be corrected.

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages:

Tamil Language Eligibility Test – a compulsory qualifying stage.

Written Examination – for candidates who clear the language test.

Document Verification – for shortlisted candidates after the written exam.

In order to prevent any last-minute problems, candidates are also recommended to be at their assigned exam locations well in advance of the reporting time and to adhere to all exam regulations.