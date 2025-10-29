 Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students

Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students

The 'Year of Questions' initiative empowers children to think, understand and find their own solutions, the release said, adding that the efforts of the school and its teachers are proving to be very effective in the all-round development of children.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: A government primary school in Gujarat has launched a project wherein students are encouraged to ask questions instead of just replying to what teachers ask, an effort aimed at developing critical thinking among them as stressed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This unique experiment, named as 'Savaalo Ni Saal' or 'The Year of Questions', is underway at Shri Chandap English Primary School in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, an official release said.

The school launched this project earlier this year with an aim to awaken curiosity among children, inspire them to ask questions and empower them to find their own answers, it said.

The 'Year of Questions' initiative empowers children to think, understand and find their own solutions, the release said, adding that the efforts of the school and its teachers are proving to be very effective in the all-round development of children.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi Mumbai
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi Mumbai
UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By ₹30 Per Quintal For 2025–26 Season
UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By ₹30 Per Quintal For 2025–26 Season
Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Varanasi Lead Growth
Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Varanasi Lead Growth

"No question is considered too small or too big. It is a great success for us that no child in our school hesitates to ask questions now. Children can ask questions in two ways: either verbally or by dropping their question in the question box," assistant teacher Kamlesh Kumar Patel said.

Read Also
NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI...
article-image

Ever since the project was launched, children do not hesitate to ask questions, he added.

"Now students ask questions openly and teachers guide them in the right direction. This is also developing children's ability to ask questions related to one topic. Our students have even started doing research on their own," Patel said.

Dharmik Nareshbhai, one of the students, said it is just as important to ask questions as it is to get answers.

"It's incredibly helpful as we grow up, and this project is great," he added.

Another student, Laksh Maheshwari, said, "When I ask questions, I feel excited and motivated to move forward." This initiative by the school has also made parents aware. They are noticing changes in their children. For example, their speaking ability, thinking style, and self-confidence have become stronger than ever before.

"Teachers answer the queries posed by children, which makes them feel satisfied," said Rajesh Kumar Maheshwari, a parent.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh Govt To Set Up 100 CBSE-Based Schools With Separate Teacher Cadre & Dress Code
article-image

Through the project, children are now becoming more curious about acquiring new information, the release said.

Their logical thinking is developing and they are beginning to take a positive approach towards every subject. Now, children discuss questions at home and have developed the habit of finding answers themselves, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha News: 15 Ravenshaw University Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

Odisha News: 15 Ravenshaw University Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students

Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students

IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2025 To Feature Narayana Murthy In Conversation With Think School Co-Founder

IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2025 To Feature Narayana Murthy In Conversation With Think School Co-Founder

OPT Fair Tax Act: US Senate Proposal Seeks To End Tax Breaks For International Students Working...

OPT Fair Tax Act: US Senate Proposal Seeks To End Tax Breaks For International Students Working...

'Urdu Is Most Beautiful Language In The World,' Says Kiren Rijiju At Jamia Event

'Urdu Is Most Beautiful Language In The World,' Says Kiren Rijiju At Jamia Event