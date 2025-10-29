Gujarat School Launches ‘Year Of Questions’ to Foster Critical Thinking Among Students | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: A government primary school in Gujarat has launched a project wherein students are encouraged to ask questions instead of just replying to what teachers ask, an effort aimed at developing critical thinking among them as stressed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This unique experiment, named as 'Savaalo Ni Saal' or 'The Year of Questions', is underway at Shri Chandap English Primary School in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, an official release said.

The school launched this project earlier this year with an aim to awaken curiosity among children, inspire them to ask questions and empower them to find their own answers, it said.

The 'Year of Questions' initiative empowers children to think, understand and find their own solutions, the release said, adding that the efforts of the school and its teachers are proving to be very effective in the all-round development of children.

"No question is considered too small or too big. It is a great success for us that no child in our school hesitates to ask questions now. Children can ask questions in two ways: either verbally or by dropping their question in the question box," assistant teacher Kamlesh Kumar Patel said.

Ever since the project was launched, children do not hesitate to ask questions, he added.

"Now students ask questions openly and teachers guide them in the right direction. This is also developing children's ability to ask questions related to one topic. Our students have even started doing research on their own," Patel said.

Dharmik Nareshbhai, one of the students, said it is just as important to ask questions as it is to get answers.

"It's incredibly helpful as we grow up, and this project is great," he added.

Another student, Laksh Maheshwari, said, "When I ask questions, I feel excited and motivated to move forward." This initiative by the school has also made parents aware. They are noticing changes in their children. For example, their speaking ability, thinking style, and self-confidence have become stronger than ever before.

"Teachers answer the queries posed by children, which makes them feel satisfied," said Rajesh Kumar Maheshwari, a parent.

Through the project, children are now becoming more curious about acquiring new information, the release said.

Their logical thinking is developing and they are beginning to take a positive approach towards every subject. Now, children discuss questions at home and have developed the habit of finding answers themselves, it added.

