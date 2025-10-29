NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI Scheme

NSUI President Varun Choudhary | PTI

New Delhi: Varun Choudhary, National President of the Congress-affiliated NSUI, on Wednesday said that the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala had officially accepted the "RSS-imposed" New Education Policy (NEP). His reaction followed the Kerala government signing the MoU to implement the Centrally sponsored education scheme, PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India).

NSUI's Varun Choudhary's Tweet

"LDF Kerala Government has officially accepted the New Education Policy (NEP), the same policy that students across India have been fighting against. My question to @cpimspeak and SFI is simple: Why did you surrender before RSS-BJP?" Varun Choudhary asked in a post on X.

About The PM SHRI Scheme

Launched in 2022, the PM SHRI aims at creating 14,500 exemplar institutions across the country that showcase various aspects of the NEP.

"When NSUI called for the India Student Organisations' nationwide protest on March 24, 2025, against the RSS-imposed NEP, SFI was part of that united stand. Yet today, they have backtracked in Kerala and chosen to align with the BJP's education agenda. This isn't just political hypocrisy -- it's a complete surrender to RSS ideology," Choudhary added.

He alleged that the same CPI (M) and SFI, which claim to fight communal forces, are now endorsing a policy that destroys public education, excludes the poor, and corporatises campuses.

"Millions of students are suffering under NEP, and CPM's complicity makes them equally responsible for this disaster. NSUI stands firmly with students and will continue to expose this unholy CPM-BJP alliance to defend education, equality, and the Constitution. Kerala didn't deserve this betrayal. Students won't forgive this," he said.

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had explained the decision to implement the PM SHRI in the State as a tactical move to get the withheld Central funds under the Samagra Shiksha education scheme. The funds totalling Rs1,476.13 crore under the scheme, which are due to the State, have been withheld by the Centre.

CPI(M)'s coalition partner CPI, however, expressed its vehement opposition to the move, arguing that it would undermine the LDF's stated policy for the education sector. The talks between the leaderships of the two parties are still going on to iron out the differences.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) also slammed the government for the decision, alleging a CPI(M)-BJP "backdoor deal" in this.

