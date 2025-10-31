Dharmaday Ayukta Examination 2025: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

Dharmaday Ayukta examination 2025 | charity.maharashtra.gov.in

Dharmaday Ayukta Examination 2025: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's Office issued the admit card for the Dharmaday Ayukta examination 2025. Applicants taking the exam can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, charity.maharashtra.gov.in. To download their hall tickets, aspirants will need to provide their registration number and a password. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 179 Group B (Non-gazetted) and Group C positions.

Dharmaday Ayukta Examination 2025: How to download the admit card?

Aspirants can download their hall tickets by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Charity at charity.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Dharmaday Ayukta admit card 2025 download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the log in credentials such as Registration No./Login ID and Password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Dharmaday Ayukta admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Dharmaday Ayukta admit card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Dharmaday Ayukta Examination 2025

The exam schedule begins on 4 November 2025, with Senior Clerk (Group-C) exams in Shift 1 and Shift 2, followed by Legal Assistant (Group-B) and Stenographer (Lower Grade, Group-B Non-Gazetted) exams in Shift 3.

On 6 November 2025, Inspector (Group-C) exams will be conducted in Shift 1, Shift 2, and Shift 3, while Stenographer (Higher Grade, Group-B Non-Gazetted) will be held in Shift 3. The Inspector (Group-C) exam continues on 7 November 2025, 10 November 2025, 11 November 2025, and 12 November 2025, in all three shifts each day.

What is the Dharmaday Ayukta Examination 2025?

Dharmaday Ayukta Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner’s Office Examination 2025 is a recruitment drive in Maharashtra for Group B & C posts such as Inspector, Senior Clerk and Stenographer, offering 179 vacancies.