SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 7,565 Vacancies Ends Today; Details Here

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025 |

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration procedure for SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025 on October 31, 2025. Applicants who wish to submit their applications can do so so by visiting the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Correction window

After this, the Commission will allow applicants to correct/modify the Online Application Form parameters. This process will be available for two days.

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. Women candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation, are excused from paying the fee. Fees can be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit Cards.

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply online, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on login link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves online and then submit.

Step 4: Next, login to the page by entering credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the examination, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of July 1, 2025. Aspirants should not have been born before July 2, 2000, or after July 1, 2007. To submit an application for the exam, students must have completed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.