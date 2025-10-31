CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026: Special Instructions Issued For JEE Main Candidates; Check Details

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet for the Class 12 Board Exam 2026. The Board has confirmed that the examination will start from February 17 and will conclude on April 9, 2025. Students can check the detailed timetable at the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Along with the date sheet, CBSE has issued a special advisory for JEE Main 2026 aspirants wherein it has asked schools to provide the registration number of Class 11 to students who apply for JEE so that there are no clashes between board exams and national-level entrance tests.

“To ensure that the JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the students do not coincide, NTA will require the Registration number of the student of Class XI to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE(Main),” the board clarified in its notification.

CBSE ensures ample gap between major exams

The board stressed that the date sheet has been prepared cautiously, giving enough time-gaps between important subjects to prepare well. The Class 12 exams will begin with subjects like Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand while ending with Multimedia, Textile Design, and Data Science.

Planned 110 Days in Advance

CBSE also pointed out that the date sheet was finalised 110 days before the date of examinations to enable students, teachers, and schools to plan their schedule accordingly. The early declaration will also allow parents to plan vacations and schools to make logistical arrangements smoothly.

The schedule was prepared only after schools submitted their List of Candidates, thereby giving the board clarity on subject combinations opted by students across the country.