CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams 2026 At cbse.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: The final CBSE schedule for the 10th and 12th of 2026 has been made available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website, cbse.gov.in. Without the need for login information, students taking the CBSE board test in 2026 can view and download the exam date PDF. Phase 1 of the CBSE 10th board exam in 2026 will take place between February 17 and March 10, 2026. Students should be aware that the 2026 CBSE 12th exams will take place from February 17 to April 9. Pen and paper will be used for the tests.

CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Exam dates and time

Class 10 Exams: February 17 – March 10, 2026

Class 12 Exams: February 17 – April 9, 2026

Exam Time: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Exam schedule

CBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2026

Exam begins: February 17, 2026

Key details: Exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Subject-wise Schedule:

Feb 17, 2026:

Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

Feb 18, 2026:

Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Multimedia, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation

Feb 20, 2026:

Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

Feb 21, 2026:

English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

Feb 23, 2026:

French

Feb 24, 2026:

Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)

Feb 25, 2026:

Science

Feb 26, 2026:

Home Science

Feb 27, 2026:

Computer Application, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Feb 28, 2026:

Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Ramang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B

Mar 2, 2026:

Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B

Mar 3, 2026:

Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Boti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

Mar 5, 2026:

Painting

Mar 6, 2026:

Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

Mar 7, 2026:

Social Science

Mar 9, 2026:

Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per Ins), Hindustani Music (Vocal/Mel/Per Ins), Thai

Mar 10, 2026:

French

CBSE Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026

Exam begins: February 17, 2026

Timings: 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Subject-wise Schedule:

Feb 17 (Tue): Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English/Hindi)

Feb 18 (Wed): Physical Education

Feb 19 (Thu): Engineering Graphics, Classical Dance Forms, Horticulture, Cost Accounting

Feb 20 (Fri): Physics

Feb 21 (Sat): Business Studies, Business Administration

Feb 23 (Mon): Psychology

Feb 24 (Tue): Fashion Studies

Feb 25 (Wed): Automotive, Typography & Computer Application

Feb 26 (Thu): Geography

Feb 27 (Fri): Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)

Feb 28 (Sat): Chemistry

Mar 2 (Mon): Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Kathak, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology

Mar 3 (Tue): Legal Studies

Mar 5 (Thu): Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking & Innovation

Mar 6 (Fri): Hindustani Music, Health Care, Design, Electronics & Hardware

Mar 7 (Sat): Yoga

Mar 9 (Mon): Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Mar 10 (Tue): Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education

Mar 11 (Wed): Hindustani Music Vocal

Mar 12 (Thu): English Elective, English Core

Mar 13 (Fri): Tourism, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

Mar 14 (Sat): Home Science

Mar 16 (Mon): Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Mar 17 (Tue): Regional and Foreign Languages (Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, etc.)

Mar 18 (Wed): Economics

Mar 19 (Thu): Physical Activity Trainer

Mar 20 (Fri): Marketing

Mar 23 (Mon): Political Science

Mar 24 (Tue): Beauty & Wellness, Artificial Intelligence

Mar 25 (Wed): Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology

Mar 27 (Fri): Biology

Mar 28 (Sat): Accountancy

Mar 30 (Mon): History

Apr 1 (Wed): Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship

Apr 2 (Thu): NCC, Food Nutrition & Dietetics

Apr 4 (Sat): Sociology

Apr 6 (Mon): Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology

Apr 7 (Tue): Web Application

Apr 8 (Wed): French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design

Apr 9 (Thu): Sanskrit Core, Multimedia, Data Science

CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Steps to download the exam schedule

Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 under Announcements.

Step 3: The screen will display the CBSE date sheet for 2026.

Step 4: Verify the dates of each subject's exam and begin your revision.