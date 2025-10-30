CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams 2026 At cbse.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: The final CBSE schedule for the 10th and 12th of 2026 has been made available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website, cbse.gov.in. Without the need for login information, students taking the CBSE board test in 2026 can view and download the exam date PDF. Phase 1 of the CBSE 10th board exam in 2026 will take place between February 17 and March 10, 2026. Students should be aware that the 2026 CBSE 12th exams will take place from February 17 to April 9. Pen and paper will be used for the tests.
CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Exam dates and time
Class 10 Exams: February 17 – March 10, 2026
Class 12 Exams: February 17 – April 9, 2026
Exam Time: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Exam schedule
CBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2026
Exam begins: February 17, 2026
Key details: Exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Subject-wise Schedule:
Feb 17, 2026:
Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
Feb 18, 2026:
Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Multimedia, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation
Feb 20, 2026:
Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
Feb 21, 2026:
English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
Feb 23, 2026:
French
Feb 24, 2026:
Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)
Feb 25, 2026:
Science
Feb 26, 2026:
Home Science
Feb 27, 2026:
Computer Application, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Feb 28, 2026:
Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Ramang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B
Mar 2, 2026:
Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
Mar 3, 2026:
Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Boti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
Mar 5, 2026:
Painting
Mar 6, 2026:
Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
Mar 7, 2026:
Social Science
Mar 9, 2026:
Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per Ins), Hindustani Music (Vocal/Mel/Per Ins), Thai
Mar 10, 2026:
French
CBSE Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026
Exam begins: February 17, 2026
Timings: 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Subject-wise Schedule:
Feb 17 (Tue): Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English/Hindi)
Feb 18 (Wed): Physical Education
Feb 19 (Thu): Engineering Graphics, Classical Dance Forms, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
Feb 20 (Fri): Physics
Feb 21 (Sat): Business Studies, Business Administration
Feb 23 (Mon): Psychology
Feb 24 (Tue): Fashion Studies
Feb 25 (Wed): Automotive, Typography & Computer Application
Feb 26 (Thu): Geography
Feb 27 (Fri): Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
Feb 28 (Sat): Chemistry
Mar 2 (Mon): Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Kathak, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology
Mar 3 (Tue): Legal Studies
Mar 5 (Thu): Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking & Innovation
Mar 6 (Fri): Hindustani Music, Health Care, Design, Electronics & Hardware
Mar 7 (Sat): Yoga
Mar 9 (Mon): Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
Mar 10 (Tue): Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education
Mar 11 (Wed): Hindustani Music Vocal
Mar 12 (Thu): English Elective, English Core
Mar 13 (Fri): Tourism, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
Mar 14 (Sat): Home Science
Mar 16 (Mon): Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
Mar 17 (Tue): Regional and Foreign Languages (Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, etc.)
Mar 18 (Wed): Economics
Mar 19 (Thu): Physical Activity Trainer
Mar 20 (Fri): Marketing
Mar 23 (Mon): Political Science
Mar 24 (Tue): Beauty & Wellness, Artificial Intelligence
Mar 25 (Wed): Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
Mar 27 (Fri): Biology
Mar 28 (Sat): Accountancy
Mar 30 (Mon): History
Apr 1 (Wed): Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
Apr 2 (Thu): NCC, Food Nutrition & Dietetics
Apr 4 (Sat): Sociology
Apr 6 (Mon): Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
Apr 7 (Tue): Web Application
Apr 8 (Wed): French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design
Apr 9 (Thu): Sanskrit Core, Multimedia, Data Science
CBSE Final Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026: Steps to download the exam schedule
Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 under Announcements.
Step 3: The screen will display the CBSE date sheet for 2026.
Step 4: Verify the dates of each subject's exam and begin your revision.