West Bengal WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Out Today; Check Class 12th Scores At result.wb.gov.in From 2 PM

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 | Official Website

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 or HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. Students can check their scorecards on the official website at result.wb.gov.in from 2 pm onwards.

The WBCHSE President, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, will announce the results officially before its release via a press conference at 1 PM scheduled to be conducted at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700091.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by logging in with their roll number and registration number on the official website or mobile app.

First Results Under New Four-Semester System

This is the first Higher Secondary examination under the new four-semester structure of WBCHSE, splitting the Class 12 curriculum into Semester 3 and Semester 4. Semester 3 exams started on September 8 and concluded on September 22, 2025. The remaining and last semester, Semester 4, is going to be held from February 12 to 27, 2026, according to the council's academic calendar.

What’s on the WB HS Semester 3 Mark Sheet?

WB HS Semester 3 Digital Mark sheet will carry all key academic information of the student, which includes name, roll number, name of the exam and course, and institution name. The subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and overall result status-Pass or Fail will also be indicated on it. On the mark sheet, the percentage or CGPA and any particular remarks, if any, will be displayed. Students can print out a copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

HS 3rd Semester Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- result.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the HS 3rd Semester Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Direct Link