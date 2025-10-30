IBPS Releases SO Mains Admit Card 2025 For 1007 Vacancies; Exam On November 9

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates shortlisted after the preliminary exam. Aspirants can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in.

Candidates will need to enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth in the portal for downloading the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025.

Mains Exam Scheduled for November 9

The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2025 will be held on November 9, 2025, for a total of 1,007 vacancies in the post of Specialist Officers. Candidates can download the admit card till the date of the exam. The admit card will carry the candidate's name, roll number, exam venue, reporting time, and shift timing, along with other important information. Candidates should bring with them a printout of the admit card along with their valid photo ID to the venue of the examination.

Selection Process

The selection process for the IBPS SO will be done in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who clear the Mains will be shortlisted for the final interview round. Selection will be based on the combined performance across all three stages.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

For Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer & Marketing Officer, the Mains paper will consist of 60 questions on Professional Knowledge, which carries 60 marks. The time allotted for the exam is 45 minutes.

The test will comprise 45 objective questions and 2 descriptive questions, carrying a total of 60 marks, to be completed in 60 minutes for Rajbhasha Adhikari.

The IBPS SO Mains exam will be conducted online and will test the domain knowledge of candidates related to their respective specialist officer profiles. Candidates qualifying for the Mains examination will subsequently be called for an interview round, which is the last stage in the recruitment process.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Direct Link