 TOSS Result 2025 Out For SSC, Inter Exams; Class 10 Records 48.86% Pass, Class 12 Achieves 58.21% Pass Rate
The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the SSC and Intermediate results for the September 2025 exams. Class 10 recorded a 48.86% pass rate, while Class 12 achieved a 58.21% pass rate, with results available on telanganaopenschool.org.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2025: The results of the SSC and Intermediate exams conducted by Telangana Open School Society for the September 2025 session were declared on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their marks on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Candidates who have taken the TOSS SSC, Inter Examination, 2025 will need to go to the portal and enter their roll number or admission number to access the results.

Intermediate Students outshine SSC candidates

As per the statistics, the passing percentage in the Intermediate exams reached 58.21 per cent, with 6,706 students clearing out of 11,502. On the other hand, the SSC had a pass percentage of 48.86 percent as 4,748 candidates cleared the exam out of 9,717.

Revaluation and Recounting Window Opens on November 4

TOSS has begun the application window for revaluation and recounting, starting from November 4 to 12, 2025. Recounting charges are ₹350 per subject for SSC and ₹400 per subject for Intermediate, while re-verification requests will be charged ₹1,200 per subject.

Students should submit discrepancies regarding their results through the concerned District Educational Officers or Headmasters before November 14, 2025. TOSS made it clear that discrepancies after the due date will not be entertained.

Flexible Learning Through Open Schooling

The Telangana Open School Society conducts the SSC and Intermediate examinations twice a year, providing flexibility in educational opportunities for students who cannot attend regular schooling.

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on link TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number or admission number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025

Note: Download the TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025 Direct Link

