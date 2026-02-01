 Bank Of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 418 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
Bank of Baroda has started the online application process for IT Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 to fill 418 regular vacancies for Officer, Manager, and Senior Manager posts in the IT Department. Applications are open from January 30, 2026, at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The selection includes an online exam, a possible psychometric test, and an interview, with salaries up to ₹1.05 lakh.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Bank Of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026 | bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: The online registration process for the IT Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 is underway by the Bank of Baroda. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 418 regular vacancies for Officer, Manager, and Senior Manager posts in the IT Department for the FY 2026–27, with applications opening on January 30, 2026.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee for the recruitment varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay ₹850 (inclusive of GST). For SC, ST, PwD, ESM, DESM, and women candidates, the application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST).

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

article-image

The examination will consist of a total of 150 questions carrying 225 marks, to be completed in 150 minutes (2½ hours). The first section includes Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude, with 25 questions each carrying 25 marks, to be attempted within 75 minutes. The second section focuses on Professional Knowledge, comprising 75 questions for 150 marks, also to be completed in 75 minutes.

Direct link to check the official notification

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages to assess candidates thoroughly. It includes application scrutiny, followed by an online examination. Depending on the post and requirements, a psychometric test may also be conducted, after which shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2026: Salary details

The salary structure differs according to the post. Officers under JMG/S-I will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹48,480 to ₹85,920. Managers in MMG/S-II will be paid between ₹64,820 and ₹93,960, while Senior Managers under MMG/S-III will draw a salary ranging from ₹85,920 to ₹1,05,280.

