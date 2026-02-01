 KEAM 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 6; Check Application Fees Here
KEAM 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 6; Check Application Fees Here

The Kerala CEE has extended KEAM 2026 registration till February 6, 2026, giving relief to candidates who missed the earlier deadline. Applications can be submitted at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM is conducted for admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medical and allied courses across Kerala, with course-wise application fees applicable.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
KEAM 2026 Registration Date Extended | cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Registration 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala has prolonged the KEAM 2026 state-level admission exam. According to the amended timetable, candidates can now submit their applications until February 6, 2026 (Friday) via the official CEE, Kerala website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The extension comes as a comfort to applicants who were unable to finish the application procedure by the original deadline.

The official notice reads, "The facility for adding new courses to the already submitted application for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical & Medical Allied courses through KEAM-2026 will be made available later."

KEAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for KEAM 2026, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2026 Registration” link and then create the profile using basic personal details.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to log in and fill out the detailed application form with details such as academic and personal information.

Step 4: Next, upload scanned documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for KEAM 2026

KEAM Registration 2026: Application fees

For KEAM 2026, the application fee varies by course and category. General category candidates (non-SC/ST) must pay ₹925 for Engineering and BPharm, and ₹650 for Architecture, as well as Medical and allied courses, while SC candidates are required to pay ₹400 for Engineering and BPharm and ₹260 for Architecture and Medical courses.

ST candidates are exempt from paying any application fee. If the UAE exam centre is selected, candidates from the General and SC categories must pay ₹16,000 in addition to the applicable application fee, whereas ST candidates need to pay only ₹16,000. Candidates who do not belong to the SC or ST categories are treated under the General category.

About the KEAM 2026

KEAM is held for admission to professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and related programs given by institutions throughout Kerala.

