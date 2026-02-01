 Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Notification For 152 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Notification For 152 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

Delhi High Court has released the JJA/Restorer Recruitment 2026 notification for 152 posts on delhihighcourt.nic.in. Applications open from February 4 to February 23, 2026. The selection includes Prelims, Mains, Typing Test, Interview, DV, and Medical. Pay scale ranges from ₹29,200 to ₹93,200. Fees are ₹1,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹1,300 for SC/ST/PwBD.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026 | delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: The High Court of Delhi at New Delhi has released the official notification for the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)/Restorer posts on the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The official notification for Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Recruitment 2026 was released on January 31, 2026. The online application process will begin on February 4, 2026, and the last date to apply and pay the application fee is February 23, 2026, up to 11:55 pm. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form till February 27, 2026, up to 10 pm. The examination date will be announced separately.

Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 152 vacancies for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) posts. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

1. UR: 62

2. EWS: 12

3. OBC: 44

4. SC: 320

5. ST: 14

Note: According to Level 05 of the Pay Matrix (7th CPC), the Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant will be paid between Rs. 29,200 and Rs. 93,200.

Read the official notification here

Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant Selection Process 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. It includes a Preliminary Examination, followed by a Mains Examination to evaluate subject knowledge. Qualified candidates will then appear for an English Typing Test. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an Interview, after which Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination will be conducted before final selection.

Delhi High Court JJA Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Candidates applying for the Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant Recruitment 2026 are required to pay a non-refundable examination fee through online mode before final submission of the application form. The application fee is ₹1,500 for General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates need to pay ₹1,300.

