JEE Main 2026 April Session Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply By February 25

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: The JEE Main application form 2026 for the April session has been made available by NTA. February 25 is the deadline for completing the JEE Mains registration. In order to raise their score, candidates who attended the January session may also apply for the April session. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, has the JEE Main 2026 registration form.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: 1 Februray 2026

Last Date to Apply: 25 February 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

Last Date for Payment: 25 February 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)

Updated Personal Details as per official records

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

The NTA JEE Main registration link will be made available on the official website.

Candidates can follow these instructions to learn how to fill out the JEE Main application form for the April session:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the registration link for JEE Main Session 2.

Step 3: Complete the signup process to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Log in again to finish the JEE Main online form.

Step 5: Pay the necessary sum and upload the files.

Step 6: Complete the form to receive the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for the most recent information.