 UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
NTA is set to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results by February 4, 2026, at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. Candidates can download scorecards using login details. The result will include marks, NTA score, cut-offs, and qualifying status for JRF and Assistant Professor roles.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
UGC NET December Result 2025 Soon | Canva

UGC NET December Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results of the UGC NET December 2025 session on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has announced the tentative date to release the results for the UGC NET exam 2026.

According to the announcement made on NTA's official X, the UGC-NET December 2025 Examination results will be out by February 4, 2026. The exam was conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December Result 2025: How to download?

To access the UGC NET December Result 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, enter the login details such as the application number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 3: Now, the NTA UGC NET December Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the UGC NET December Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Scorecards must be kept in several versions, both digital and physical, as they are required during the recruitment and higher education procedures.

UGC NET December Result 2025: Details mentioned

The scorecards include information on Paper II and Paper I marks, overall NTA scores, qualifying status for Junior Research Fellowships or Assistant Professors, and cut-off marks in each area.

UGC NET December 2025: Answer key

The provisional answer key was released in mid-January, and the window for registering objections has closed. The final answer key and results will be published next.

About the UGC NET December exam 2025

The UGC NET December 2025 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Held in computer-based mode across India, the exam covers multiple subjects and assesses candidates’ teaching and research aptitude.

