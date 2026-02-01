India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 | indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment drive 2026 has been started by the India Post on the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the tentative schedule, the detailed notification and online application process will begin on January 31, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online until February 14, 2026, while the last date for online fee payment is February 16, 2026. The application correction window will be open from February 18 to 19, 2026, and the merit list is expected to be released on February 28, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 28,740 tentative vacancies across 23 postal circles. The recruitment will include positions for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GDS Recruitment 2026 notification link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to sign up with basic information and create their login credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

The structure of monthly compensation varies per post. The pay scale for ABPM and GDS positions ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470, while BPM positions pay between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 29,380.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The applicants' selection process would be solely merit-based, determined using their class 10 marks, with no interviews required.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The recruitment drive provides an opportunity for 10th graders to work for the government. It is critical for applicants to be aware of the eligibility requirements specified by the government in terms of the corresponding ages and educational qualifications listed in the notification.