GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026 | gmchandwara.co.in

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Junior Staff Nurse positions 2026 is underway by the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara. Eligible applicants can apply on the official website of GMC Handwara at gmchandwara.co.in.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 108 positions have been declared across various reservation categories, including Open Merit, SC, ST, OBC, RBA, ALC/IB, and EWS.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online application procedure started on January 28, 2026. Applicants must submit their forms by February 19, 2026, 3 p.m. The deadline for submitting hard copies is February 26, 2026, at 4 p.m.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 700 should be paid using a J&K Bank challan. Other forms of payment are not accepted.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Applicants should have finished 10+2 with Science and either a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognised institute. Registration with the J&K Nursing Council is required at the time of application.

b. Age limit: The announcement states that the maximum age is 63 years. Applying for these positions does not require any prior work experience. Freshmen who fulfil the educational and registration requirements are qualified.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: How to submit hard copies?

After finishing the online process, candidates must additionally submit a hard copy of the completed application form, along with any supporting documentation, to the Office of the Registrar Academics, GMC Handwara.

GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Selection will be carried out in accordance with the applicable government order. If a large number of applications are received, the college can hold a written examination with multiple-choice questions. The final merit list will be compiled based on qualification and performance during the selection procedure.