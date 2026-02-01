 NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts Soon; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts Soon; Check Details Here

NTA is expected to begin NEET UG 2026 registration soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should keep documents such as Class 10 and 12 certificates, ID proof, and photographs ready. The exam is likely to be held in offline mode with 180 questions. Admit cards will be released a few weeks before the exam. NEET UG is the single national entrance test for undergraduate medical courses.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2026 Registration Process Starts Soon | Canva

NEET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Once the registration process begins, candidates can submit their forms on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Although the formal announcement has yet to be made.

NEET UG Registration 2026: Documents required

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. These include the Class 10 certificate as proof of date of birth, category certificate, an appearing certificate or Class 12 mark sheet, a passport-sized photograph, thumb impression and signature, and a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar.

NEET UG Registration 2026: Expected application fees

The application cost for NEET UG 2026 should be in the same structure as last year. Aspirants in the general category may be forced to pay roughly 1,700, while OBC and EWS applicants may be charged around 1,600. SC, ST, and PwD applicants often pay a cost of around 1,000. Finally, the confirmed data will be included in the official information bulletin.

NEET UG 2026: Expected exam pattern

NEET UG 2026 is anticipated to be conducted offline (pen-and-paper), with a three-hour duration. The 180-question question paper will include physics, chemistry, and biology. Every correct answer will receive four points, but one point will be subtracted for each incorrect answer.

NEET UG 2026: Admit card

Admit cards will most likely be provided a few weeks before the exam date. Applicants are urged to visit the official website on a regular basis to see announcements regarding registration, admission cards, and exam dates.

About the NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 is the gateway to medical education for lakhs of students across India, and preparation is now more than just academics; it is also about applying on time and correctly. NEET UG is the country's only national-level entrance test for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses.

