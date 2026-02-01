EMRS Result 2026 Out; Here's How To Download

EMRS Result 2026 | examinationservices.nic.in

EMRS Result 2026: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has issued the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Teaching and Non-Teaching Result 2026 for the ESSE-2025 Tier-1 test on the official website of NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in.

Aspirants can access their results with their registration number and date of birth. After logging in, applicants will get an individual scorecard, which includes overall marks and sectional performance, qualifying status for each post, and Tier-1 cut-off marks for each category.

EMRS Result 2026: How to download?

To access the EMRS result 2026, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EMRS/NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the Recruitment/Results section and then click on the EMRS Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the EMRS result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the EMRS result 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference

Direct link to access the EMRS result 2026

EMRS result 2026: Cut-off marks

In addition to the result, NESTS has given cut-off marks for all categories and postings. Those who meet or surpass the statutory cut-off will be considered for the next round of the selection process.

EMRS recruitment 2026: Selection process

The scorecard download feature allows applicants to save a permanent copy of their results for subsequent stages, such as Tier-2 exams, skill testing, or document verification, as required for their individual positions.

About the EMRS recruitment

The EMRS recruitment through NESTS, an autonomous entity under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to develop education infrastructure in tribal communities by filling important teaching and support posts in residential schools established under the EMRS system.