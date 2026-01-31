 Mumbai University Announces New Date For Postponed January 28 Examinations; Timing And Venue Remain Unchanged
The University of Mumbai has rescheduled all afternoon examinations held on January 28, 2026, to February 23, 2026, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The venue and timings will remain unchanged. The decision was taken in view of state mourning following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Colleges have been asked to inform students promptly.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
University of Mumbai | X

The University of Mumbai has issued a new date for the Commerce & Management, Arts & Education, as well as the Director of the Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE), due to the postponement of all afternoon examinations scheduled for January 28, 2026.

As per the revised schedule, all papers that were earlier planned to be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM on January 28, 2026, will now be held on February 23, 2026, during the same time slot. The university has clearly stated that there will be no change in the examination venue or timing, ensuring minimal disruption to students’ preparation and travel plans.

The circular reads, "The Principal of the affiliated Colleges in Commerce & Management, Arts & Education and the Director, Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) are hereby informed that today’s afternoon examinations dated 28/01/2026 were rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026."

The circular further instructed college authorities to inform all concerned candidates about the revised examination date without delay, so that students can make the necessary arrangements.

Earlier, the university took this decision in view of the state mourning observed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, following the demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

About Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar's demise

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026. The accident occurred while the aircraft carrying Pawar was descending near the Baramati region of Pune. He was travelling with two staff members and two crew members, all of whom were on board at the time of the incident. He survived with a wife, Sunetra Ajit Pawar and two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar.

