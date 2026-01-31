JEE Mains Session 1 2026: Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet To Be Out On February 4; Result On February 12

JEE Mains Session 1 2026 | Canva

JEE Mains Session 1 Answers Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main provisional answer key on February 4, 2026, on the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To get the answer key, response sheet, and question paper PDF, applicants must enter the details such as their application number and password.

JEE (Main) 2026 | Session 1

📢 JEE (Main) 2026 – Session 1 Update

📝 Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet

🗓️ Answer Challenge Window: 04–05 February 2026

📊 Final Result Declaration: By 12 February 2026

JEE Mains Answers Key 2026: How to download?

To download the JEE Mains provisional answer key 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 1' link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to login using the details such as application number and password.

Step 4: Now, the answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Mains Answers Key 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The JEE Mains answer key 2026 is essential for candidates to evaluate their performance, calculate their probable scores, and determine their chances of passing for JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Mains Answers Key 2026: How to raise an objection?

To raise an objection, aspirants must follow the steps given below, once the correction window is opened.

Step 1: Log in to the candidate portal and then select the question to be challenged.

Step 2: After this, upload the supporting proof or explanation and pay the prescribed challenge fee per question.

Step 3: Next, submit the objection.

Note: There is no refund for the challenge fee. Without sufficient evidence, the authorities will likewise reject the objections. NTA will release the final answer key following a review of all complaints.

Important dates

The authorities have set the JEE Main answer key challenge date for February 4 to 5, 2026, and the result will be announced on February 12, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 exam for B.E/B.Tech was held in two shifts each day on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. The paper 2 test for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on January 29 during the first shift.