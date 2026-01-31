TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

TG TET Response Sheet 2026 | tgtet.aptonline.in

TG TET Response Sheet 2026: The Telangana Government's Department of School Education (TGDSE) has made the TG TET Response Sheet 2026 available on the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with this, applicants can also access the tentative TS TET answer key for Papers 1 & 2 and the complete rules for addressing concerns.

The TG TET Response Sheet 2026 keeps track of the applicants' exam responses as well as the board's proper answers. Applicants are urged to thoroughly compare their replies to the official answer keys.

Direct link to access the TSTET response sheet 2026

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Objective window

The objection window remains open, and applicants may challenge the tentative answer key features throughout the notified period only.

After submission, the board-appointed subject matter experts will analyse the applicant's concerns. Later, the final answer key will be issued after evaluating all of the objections. Following the completion of the objection procedure, the TG TET result will be generated using the final answer key.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: How to raise an objection?

If an applicant wishes to file an objection against the provisional answer key, he or she must do so online. After clicking the objection link, applicants must enter their objections or remarks, provide supporting documents, and pay the price. If the challenger fails to provide legitimate and undisputed proof, the objection may be rejected.

TG TET 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

The department has established qualifying marks for the TG TET 2026 on a category-specific basis. General and EWS applicants should have a score of 60% or higher, BC candidates 50% or higher, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates 40% or higher.

About the TG TET 2026

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026 is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I–VIII in government and aided schools. The exam has two papers: Paper I (Classes I–V) and Paper II (Classes VI–VIII).