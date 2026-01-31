 TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

TGDSE has released the TG TET Response Sheet 2026 along with the provisional answer key for Papers 1 and 2 at tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates can review responses and raise objections online within the notified period. Final results will be prepared after objection review. TG TET 2026 is conducted for teaching eligibility for Classes I–VIII in Telangana.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
TG TET Response Sheet 2026 | tgtet.aptonline.in

TG TET Response Sheet 2026: The Telangana Government's Department of School Education (TGDSE) has made the TG TET Response Sheet 2026 available on the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with this, applicants can also access the tentative TS TET answer key for Papers 1 & 2 and the complete rules for addressing concerns.

The TG TET Response Sheet 2026 keeps track of the applicants' exam responses as well as the board's proper answers. Applicants are urged to thoroughly compare their replies to the official answer keys.

Direct link to access the TSTET response sheet 2026

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Objective window

FPJ Shorts
TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here
TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here
Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
SBI Launches 'CHAKRA' Centre Of Excellence To Finance India's Sunrise Sectors Worth ₹100 Lakh Crore
SBI Launches 'CHAKRA' Centre Of Excellence To Finance India's Sunrise Sectors Worth ₹100 Lakh Crore
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured

The objection window remains open, and applicants may challenge the tentative answer key features throughout the notified period only.

After submission, the board-appointed subject matter experts will analyse the applicant's concerns. Later, the final answer key will be issued after evaluating all of the objections. Following the completion of the objection procedure, the TG TET result will be generated using the final answer key.

Read Also
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process &...
article-image

TG TET Answer Key 2026: How to raise an objection?

If an applicant wishes to file an objection against the provisional answer key, he or she must do so online. After clicking the objection link, applicants must enter their objections or remarks, provide supporting documents, and pay the price. If the challenger fails to provide legitimate and undisputed proof, the objection may be rejected.

TG TET 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

The department has established qualifying marks for the TG TET 2026 on a category-specific basis. General and EWS applicants should have a score of 60% or higher, BC candidates 50% or higher, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates 40% or higher.

About the TG TET 2026

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026 is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I–VIII in government and aided schools. The exam has two papers: Paper I (Classes I–V) and Paper II (Classes VI–VIII).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here
TG TET Response Sheet 2026 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Details Here
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
Delhi University's Miranda House Researchers Develop Sensor To Detect Heart Attack Risk Among...
Delhi University's Miranda House Researchers Develop Sensor To Detect Heart Attack Risk Among...
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur