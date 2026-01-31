Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 | adv012026.hryssc.com

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is going to end today, January 31, 2026, by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Applicants can apply on the official website of HSSC at adv012026.hryssc.com.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The announcement was issued on January 1, 2026, and the online application procedure started on January 11, 2026, and will conclude today, January 31, 2026, according to the official calendar.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment aims to fill 5500 positions in the organisation. The recruiting notification includes 4500 male constable openings, 400 male GRP vacancies, and 600 female constable vacancies.

Note: According to the commission's notification, only online applications will be accepted, and no other application methods will be authorised.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

There is no application fee for General, OBC, EWS, SC, or ST applicants, and the entire payment procedure is conducted online.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should be between the ages of 18 and 28 as of January 1, 2026, with age exceptions permitted under official rules. Furthermore, only individuals who have completed the HSSC CET are eligible to submit an application. Candidates must have a 12th pass.

Direct link to apply

Read Also SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process began with shortlisting based on HSSC CET scores, followed by the qualifying stage of PET and PST, the main written examination, document verification, and a medical test.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility for PST and PET

For the Physical Standard Test (PST), male candidates must meet the prescribed height and chest measurement criteria, while female candidates are required to meet only the height standards as per the guidelines.

In the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), male candidates must complete a 2.5 km run, female candidates a 1 km run, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates a 1 km run, all within the stipulated time limits.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The written test is OMR-based, with 100 marks, a duration of one hour and thirty minutes, and no negative marking. The topics are GK & Science, current events, reasoning, maths, computer knowledge, and Haryana GK, with a passing grade of 50% for general and 40% for reserved categories.