 UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
HomeEducationUGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured

UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured

The BJP declined to comment on the UGC’s controversial equity regulations after the Supreme Court stayed them, citing vagueness and potential misuse. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the matter is sub judice but stressed that the government is committed to ensuring “justice for all” and will not allow injustice to anyone.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured | X (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday refrained from making any comment on the controversial Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission but asserted that it will not allow injustice to be done to anyone.

The government is committed to ensuring "justice for all", BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also told a press conference at the party headquarters here when asked about the regulation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing the society with a "dangerous impact".

Asked for the BJP's view on the issue, Trivedi said, "Since the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court and the court has issued a stay order, it is not appropriate to comment on it." "However, one thing is very clear: it is the party's view that we will not allow injustice to be done to anyone," the BJP leader said, adding, "Our government is committed to ensuring justice for all." 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

