UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured | X (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday refrained from making any comment on the controversial Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission but asserted that it will not allow injustice to be done to anyone.

The government is committed to ensuring "justice for all", BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also told a press conference at the party headquarters here when asked about the regulation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing the society with a "dangerous impact".

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the regulations suffer from "certain ambiguities" and that "the possibility of their misuse cannot be ruled out." The top court said petitions challenging the regulations raise substantial questions of law and framed four such questions for consideration.

Asked for the BJP's view on the issue, Trivedi said, "Since the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court and the court has issued a stay order, it is not appropriate to comment on it." "However, one thing is very clear: it is the party's view that we will not allow injustice to be done to anyone," the BJP leader said, adding, "Our government is committed to ensuring justice for all."

