 Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation

Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the transfer of students from Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School after CBSE withdrew its affiliation following the death of a Class IV student. Granting interim relief, the court asked the school to seek reconsideration of the disaffiliation order, citing concerns over disruption to students’ education.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday stayed the transfer of students from the Neerja Modi School here, granting interim relief to the institution after CBSE withdrew its affiliation following the death of a class IV student.

Justice Bipin Gupta directed the school to submit a representation to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seeking reconsideration of the December 30, 2025 disaffiliation order, while ordering a stay on the immediate shifting of students to other institutions, petitioner's counsel Rachit Sharma said.

"The court has stayed the shifting of students to other schools pending reconsideration. The school has affirmed that it is committed to safeguarding academic interests of all students," Sharma told reporters after the hearing.

Read Also
Rajasthan Student Suicide Case: Jaipur School Suspends 2 Teachers 50 Days After Class 4 Student's...
article-image

The case stems from the death of a class IV student at the school, which prompted the CBSE to pass a disaffiliation order under its regulatory framework.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Preparations Underway At Lok Bhavan Ahead Of Maharashtra Deputy CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai | See Pics
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Preparations Underway At Lok Bhavan Ahead Of Maharashtra Deputy CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai | See Pics
Birla Corporation Q3 Profit Falls To ₹53 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹2,159 Crore, YoY Net Up Over 69%
Birla Corporation Q3 Profit Falls To ₹53 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹2,159 Crore, YoY Net Up Over 69%
West Bengal: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt After Bridge Collapses In Cooch Behar; No Casualties Reported
West Bengal: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt After Bridge Collapses In Cooch Behar; No Casualties Reported

The school challenged the board's action citing serious implications for thousands of students and seeking interim protection against disruption.

The matter remains pending before the high court, with the interim order providing some relief to the student who had been protesting against the CBSE decision.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
Delhi University's Miranda House Researchers Develop Sensor To Detect Heart Attack Risk Among...
Delhi University's Miranda House Researchers Develop Sensor To Detect Heart Attack Risk Among...
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur
MP: Assistant Teacher Suspended For Hoisting Torn Tricolour At Katni Primary School On Republic Day
MP: Assistant Teacher Suspended For Hoisting Torn Tricolour At Katni Primary School On Republic Day